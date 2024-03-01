How and why AI will change the world of work

In this week's episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down once again with two key influencers within the HR industry, Gethin Nadin the Chief Innovation Officer at Zellis whose storied career as a psychologist and author has seen him win multiple awards, and Jacqui Summons, a visionary Chief People Officer and Non-Executive Director at Zellis.

The trio talk though the vast implications of AI technology on the function, and what the future holds for your business.