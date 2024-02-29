There's no need to overcomplicate EX - it's just tapping into primitive needs

The discourse around employee experience, especially coming into the new year, has been relentless. Employee experience or ‘EX’ has been viewed as a code that employers must learn to crack, or risk being left behind.

Retention and engagement levels are low for many businesses and knowing how to understand employees is becoming complicated as the EX space becomes saturated with ideas. But really, all leaders need to do is remember that employee experience is simply satisfying the basic primitive needs of their employees.