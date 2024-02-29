HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
25th June & 2nd July 2024
Register
2 mins read

Prehistoric perks | There's no need to overcomplicate EX - it's just tapping into primitive needs

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
There's no need to overcomplicate EX - it's just tapping into primitive needs

The discourse around employee experience, especially coming into the new year, has been relentless. Employee experience or ‘EX’ has been viewed as a code that employers must learn to crack, or risk being left behind.

Retention and engagement levels are low for many businesses and knowing how to understand employees is becoming complicated as the EX space becomes saturated with ideas. But really, all leaders need to do is remember that employee experience is simply satisfying the basic primitive needs of their employees.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

'Work from home husbands' | A new trend sweeping the nation and dismantling stereotypes?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Disability discrimination | Deaf man seeking work awarded £50k after years of mistreatment by Jobcentre officials

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

'Slow work movement' | A trend where employees work 'intentionally'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni