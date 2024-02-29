Marks & Spencer announces biggest ever investment in pay & family leave policies

Marks & Spencer has announced a record £89m investment in its retail pay offer, and a further £5million annual investment to enhance its maternity, paternity, and adoption policies.

From 1 April, the rate of pay for UK Customer Assistants (approximately 40,000 colleagues) will increase from £10.90 to £12.00 per hour, representing a 10.1% increase on last year and a 26.3% increase since March 2022. For a full-time colleague, that’s an increase of around £180 per month compared to today’s current rate.