6 mins read

Benefits boost | Marks & Spencer announces biggest ever investment in pay & family leave policies

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Marks & Spencer announces biggest ever investment in pay & family leave policies

Marks & Spencer has announced a record £89m investment in its retail pay offer, and a further £5million annual investment to enhance its maternity, paternity, and adoption policies.

From 1 April, the rate of pay for UK Customer Assistants (approximately 40,000 colleagues) will increase from £10.90 to £12.00 per hour, representing a 10.1% increase on last year and a 26.3% increase since March 2022. For a full-time colleague, that’s an increase of around £180 per month compared to today’s current rate.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Remote work tribunals to rise as firms axe WFH, HR experts predict
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 7 mins read

Office mandates | Remote work tribunals to rise as firms axe WFH, HR experts predict

A new trend sweeping the nation and dismantling stereotypes?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

'Work from home husbands' | A new trend sweeping the nation and dismantling stereotypes?

Lady Gaga worked whilst suffering from COVID, setting a terrible example for today's workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Bad romance' with overwork | Lady Gaga worked whilst suffering from COVID, setting a terrible example for today's workf...

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni