Women take more FTSE 350 seats but the gender gap continues

The number of jobs held by women in the FTSE 350 increased by two percentage points last year to 42.1 per cent, according to the Government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review yet many female professionals say it’s not enough.

The FTSE 350 includes some of the UK’s biggest companies and it’s good news for women in business to learn that rates of female senior leadership on the board are rising. The figure represents a hike of a significant 24.5% recorded when the report was launched in 2017. Yet, when it comes to the very top positions only ten women currently serve as CEOs of FTSE 100 companies.