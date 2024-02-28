Post Office CEO under HR investigation, ex-chairman reveals

The Post Office’s CEO is being investigated by HR, the firm’s ex-chairman revealed to a shocked panel of MPs.
Politicians have been quizzing senior members of the Post Office and Fujitsu in recent weeks over the Horizon IT scandal, which saw as many as 900 sub-postmasters wrongly convicted of theft.
