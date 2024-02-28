3 mins read

Horizon probe | Post Office CEO under HR investigation, ex-chairman reveals

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Post Office CEO under HR investigation, ex-chairman reveals

The Post Office’s CEO is being investigated by HR, the firm’s ex-chairman revealed to a shocked panel of MPs.

Politicians have been quizzing senior members of the Post Office and Fujitsu in recent weeks over the Horizon IT scandal, which saw as many as 900 sub-postmasters wrongly convicted of theft.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Santander hack | HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals

AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Big Interview | AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning

How would the return of National Service impact HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

General Election 2024 | How would the return of National Service impact HR?

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni