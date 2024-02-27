Nearly 1 in 5 major firms not carrying out pay gap reporting despite legal obligation

Nearly one fifth of large employers don’t carry out gender pay gap reporting, despite a legal requirement to do so, new research shows.

Pay gaps remain a major challenge across the UK, and the latest findings from the CIPD’s Pay, performance and transparency 2024 report, supported by ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, show that an alarming number of employers are not conducting their gender pay gap reporting in line with government requirements.