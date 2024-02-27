HR among industries set to benefit most from Government AI investment

HR organisations are among those benefiting most from government grants to adapt to AI innovation, a new report has revealed.
AI and analytics leader SAS analysed the grants awarded to businesses across 12 sectors to identify the industries which have secured the most AI funding, based on the average grant per company, per industry.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from