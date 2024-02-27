BP worker's husband guilty of insider trading after overhearing remote work calls

The husband of a BP employee has pleaded guilty to illegal insider trading after overhearing his wife talking about a deal whilst working from home.
Tyler Loudon pleaded guilty to making over £1.3m ($1.7m) in illegal profits from buying shares in the fuel station chain TravelCenters of America before it was acquired by BP in February 2023, after overhearing about the acquisition from his wife when she was working from home.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from