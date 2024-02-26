3 mins read

'Work your proper hours' | UK staff worked £26 billion of unpaid overtime last year

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
UK staff worked £26 billion of unpaid overtime last year

UK employers claimed £26 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis.

The massive figure was revealed as part of new research by the Trade Union Congress (TUC), alongside the union’s ‘Work Your Proper Hours’ campaign, encouraging employees to take the breaks they are entitled to and finish their shifts on time. Managers are also encouraged to support staff by setting reasonable workloads and putting in place workplace policies to protect against burnout. &nbs

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Quarter of UK workforce to find new job in next 6 months
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Flash of mobility' | Quarter of UK workforce to find new job in next 6 months

Work register from 1250 BC reveals similarities to modern staff absences
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Ancient Egypt | Work register from 1250 BC reveals similarities to modern staff absences

Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Employment tribunal | Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni