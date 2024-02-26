UK staff worked £26 billion of unpaid overtime last year

UK employers claimed £26 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis.

The massive figure was revealed as part of new research by the Trade Union Congress (TUC), alongside the union’s ‘Work Your Proper Hours’ campaign, encouraging employees to take the breaks they are entitled to and finish their shifts on time. Managers are also encouraged to support staff by setting reasonable workloads and putting in place workplace policies to protect against burnout. &nbs