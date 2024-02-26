These are the top causes of leadership failures, according to workers

Leadership is a tough responsibility under any circumstances. But it seems some leaders are putting themselves under unnecessary added pressure.
A recent survey conducted by HappierMe, a self-awareness digital platform, has shed light on the most common causes of leadership and management failure. The survey asked 1,000 employees from various industries and sectors to rank the main reasons why they think leaders and managers fail.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from