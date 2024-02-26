5 mins read

'Encouraging bad employers' | New tribunal fees a 'green light' for bad bosses to exploit workers, campaigners warn

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine
New tribunal fees a 'green light' for bad bosses to exploit workers, campaigners warn

Unions, legal networks and rights organisations have slammed the Government’s decision to reintroduce employment tribunal fees.

In a joint statement penned by 48 organisations and campaigners including the TUC, Citizens Advice, Maternity Action, Women’s Budget Group, Liberty, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Fawcett Society, and Mother Pukka, the signatories call on the government to urgently reconsider its plans.

