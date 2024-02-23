Quiet Hiring: Managing your global skills strategy

2024 is set to be another turbulent year as companies continue to face complex macroeconomic and industry pressures. We’ve already seen several businesses announcing layoffs, and understandably, employees are worried about what this means for them.

With these changes in hiring, there are also new opportunities for employees. Not only are global employers keen to tap into the talent pool impacted by layoffs, but data from Deel’s Global Hiring report shows that the hiring of UK talent by international companies increased by nearly 10% last year. But, with the acceleration of AI and a renewed focus on sustainability targets, businesses will be under more pressure to rethink outdated hiring practices and look for the right skills in new places.