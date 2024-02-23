Firms could be sued for lack of menopause support in the workplace, watchdog warns

Employers could be sued for disability discrimination if they fail to make reasonable adjustments for workers affected by menopause, the equality watchdog has warned.

New guidance on menopause in the workplace, setting out employer’s legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010, was issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) this week, amid reports from many women of the negative impacts of menopausal symptoms in the workplace, with some even feeling compelled to leave their jobs as a result.