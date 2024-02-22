Greggs, EasyJet & Harrods among firms named for minimum wage violations

Over 500 of the UK’s biggest companies have been named by the government for failing to pay some employees the statutory minimum wage.
This news comes as the government shared a list of employers who had to collectively repay £16million to almost 172,000 workers, in addition to penalties associated with breaching minimum wage regulations.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from