Ethnic minority staff at historic London parks launch legal fight over pay gaps

Cleaners at some of London’s historic parks are embarking on a landmark legal case, alleging their lower-paid work contracts amount to racial discrimination.
First reported by The Guardian, outsourced cleaning staff at the capital’s Royal Parks - a charity that manages some of London’s most famous green spaces such as Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park and Regent’s Park, were being paid less minimum wage up until 2019, when they staged a strike.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from