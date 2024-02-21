3 mins read

'Taking client property' | Cleaner sacked after eating leftover sandwich takes law firm to court

Cleaner sacked after eating leftover sandwich takes law firm to court

A cleaner is suing a London law firm for indirect race discrimination after being sacked for eating a sandwich leftover following a lawyers’ meeting.

As first reported by Roll On Friday, Gabriela Rodriguez was employed by Total Clean, and was contracted to clean the offices of Devonshires Solicitors for two years before her sacking.

