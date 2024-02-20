4 mins read

Health equality | UK loses 150 million working days due to lack of workplace support for women's health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
UK loses 150 million working days due to lack of workplace support for women's health

The UK is losing 150 million working days a year due to a lack of workplace support for women’s health, new research has revealed.

Published as part of a new campaign launched by affordable healthcare provider Benenden Health – in partnership with the Fawcett Society and Cherry Healey – the study shines a light on the gender health gap in the UK in a bid to break down the barriers that lead to poorer health outcomes for women in the workplace.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

First Bus worker calling female boss 'bint' was discriminatory, tribunal rules
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

‘I heard it on Corrie’ | First Bus worker calling female boss 'bint' was discriminatory, tribunal rules

Brian Cox defends the use of 'celebrities' in West End plays - but space needs to be made for new talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

L&D | Brian Cox defends the use of 'celebrities' in West End plays - but space needs to be made for...

The power of speaking less: What can employers learn from self-proclaimed shy celebs Keanu Reeves & Daniel Craig?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 8 mins read

Invisibly brilliant | The power of speaking less: What can employers learn from self-proclaimed shy celebs Keanu...

How employers can support parents in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

How employers can support parents in the workplace

Workplace wellness strategies whitepaper
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

Workplace wellness strategies whitepaper

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni