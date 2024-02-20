Gender pay gap means women work first two months of the year 'for free'

The average woman effectively works for free for nearly two months of the year compared to the average man, gender pay gap for all employees currently at 14.3%, new research has revealed.
This pay gap means that working women waits 52 days before they stopped working for free on Women’s Pay Day, marked today on February 21st.
