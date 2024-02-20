4 mins read

'Action needed' | 1 in 5 neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 5 neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work

One in five neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work because of their neurodivergence, according to new research from the CIPD.

The HR body worked with corporate neuro-inclusion training specialists Uptimize on a study which revealed the concerning experience of neurodiverse staff.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

The current state of financial wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 7 mins read

Cost of living | The current state of financial wellbeing

Why is the 'honeymoon period' for new jobs in danger
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 4 mins read

Effective onboarding | Why is the 'honeymoon period' for new jobs in danger

HR trends reshaping the world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 3 mins read

2024 | HR trends reshaping the world of work

Unlock Potential: Future-Proofing Your Organisation by Maximising Your Internal Talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Unlock Potential: Future-Proofing Your Organisation by Maximising Your Internal Talent

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni