1 in 5 neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work

One in five neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work because of their neurodivergence, according to new research from the CIPD.
The HR body worked with corporate neuro-inclusion training specialists Uptimize on a study which revealed the concerning experience of neurodiverse staff.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from