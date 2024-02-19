Third of C-suite employees plan to quit in 2024

More than a third (36%) of the UK’s senior business leaders, including owners, C-Level executives and board directors, are considering a change of role in the next 12 months, according to new research.
LHH, a leading global talent development and career solutions company, surveyed more than 1,000 business leaders across the globe, including in the UK, and found that the pressure created by a myriad of external and internal challenges is taking its toll on executive wellbeing, leaving many considering job changes in 2024.
