3 mins read

Executive exodus? | Third of C-suite employees plan to quit in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Third of C-suite employees plan to quit in 2024

More than a third (36%) of the UK’s senior business leaders, including owners, C-Level executives and board directors, are considering a change of role in the next 12 months, according to new research.

LHH, a leading global talent development and career solutions company, surveyed more than 1,000 business leaders across the globe, including in the UK, and found that the pressure created by a myriad of external and internal challenges is taking its toll on executive wellbeing, leaving many considering job changes in 2024.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Combining Employee Experience and AI: considerations and pitfalls for HR leaders
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 4 mins read

Trends in EX | Combining Employee Experience and AI: considerations and pitfalls for HR leaders

The Benefits of Job Transformation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 6 mins read

Job Architecture | The Benefits of Job Transformation

Busting the Myth That SuccessFactors is Too Expensive
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 5 mins read

HR Tech | Busting the Myth That SuccessFactors is Too Expensive

Unlock Potential: Future-Proofing Your Organisation by Maximising Your Internal Talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Unlock Potential: Future-Proofing Your Organisation by Maximising Your Internal Talent

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni