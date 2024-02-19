Rail firm Avanti under fire over gift bags given to menopausal employees

Rail firm Avanti West Coast has come under fire over its decision to give gift bags to menopausal staff containing items like a fan "for hot sweats" and sweets to prevent workers from "biting someone's head off" - with the move being described as an “insulting gimmick” by unions figures.

Images emerged on social media before the weekend of the goody bags that had been given to rail employees going through menopause, containing small items designed to help staff cope with their symptoms.