You might also like

Employers must not only have robust anti-discrimination policies in place, but also cultivate a culture where employees feel empowered to raise concerns about discriminatory practices without fear of retaliation.
Addressing systemic racism requires proactive measures at all levels of an organisation, including accountability for senior management and leadership.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.