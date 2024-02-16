Healthy work-life balance tops UK workers' list of priorities in 2024

The majority of UK workers would choose better work-life balance over higher pay (61% vs. 39%) in both their current and future jobs, according to the latest Amex Trendex report which reveals consumer trends and priorities for 2024.

According to the global report, based on a survey of adults from the UK, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, and the United States, personal wellness, work-life balance and the environment are seen as priorities for this year.

Looking specifically at the UK, the survey found that almost three-quarters (71%) of UK workers say having a good work-life balance is the main reason for job satisfaction – the highest of all markets surveyed, trumping salary (60%) and getting along with colleagues (51%). Work-life balance was also the top priority when looking for a new job (77%), more so than respondents from any other country.

When it comes to the factors contributing to a healthy work-life balance, UK workers rank flexible hours (72%), the ability to work from anywhere (56%) and more paid time off (49%) as most important.

However, despite flexibility ranking as most important, UK employees are among the least likely to work from an alternative location without taking time off, otherwise known as ‘workcation’; just 37% of UK respondents say they are likely to take one in 2024, compared to 93% in India, and 58% in both the US and Japan.

Other UK survey findings include:

Physical wellness goals make the list for 2024 focus, including eating healthier (78%), and participating in more outdoor activities (68%) among those setting physical wellness goals.

Among those setting personal finance goals, top reasons for doing so include being financially independent and empowered (50%), followed by saving for a holiday (42%).

Respondents are looking to improve their personal sustainability in 2024, including improving their recycling habits at home (45%) and using public transport more often (37%) among those setting sustainability habit goals.

Stacey Sterbenz, General Manager, UK Commercial at American Express, said: “Our research uncovers some valuable insights for business leaders seeking to motivate their employees and build a productive workforce. From small businesses to larger organisations, those that foster an environment promoting healthy work-life balance, including opportunities to work flexibly, will boost job satisfaction and drive competitive advantage.”