Australia enforces right to ignore bosses - should UK do the same?

In a bid to protect workers' rights and promote a healthier work-life balance, Australia is set to introduce groundbreaking legislation that grants employees the right to ignore unreasonable calls and messages from their bosses outside of working hours without facing penalties.

This ‘right to disconnect’ provision, part of a larger bill proposed by the federal government, aims to curb unpaid overtime and restore boundaries between work and personal time.

Similar to regulations in countries across the European Union, including France and Spain, this initiative reflects a growing global recognition of the need to address the negative impacts of constant connectivity on employee wellbeing.

With a majority of senators expressing support for the legislation, it is expected to be introduced in parliament imminently.

Employment Minister, Tony Burke, of the ruling centre-left Labor party, emphasised the importance of preventing unpaid overtime through the right to disconnect, asserting that employees should not be penalised for being offline when they are not being paid.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed this sentiment, stating that individuals should not be expected to be available 24/7 without compensation.

The bill encompasses various provisions aimed at improving working conditions, including clearer pathways from temporary to permanent employment and minimum standards for temporary workers and truck drivers.

Despite widespread support for the legislation, some politicians, employer groups, and corporate leaders have expressed concerns that it could hinder flexible working arrangements and affect competitiveness.

However, proponents argue that the right to disconnect is not a regression to rigid working structures but rather a necessary adjustment to the increasing prevalence of flexible work arrangements.

Fiona Macdonald from the Centre For Future Work emphasised the importance of establishing boundaries in industries where flexible work has proliferated without clear guidelines.

Public reception of the legislation has been largely positive, with many Australians welcoming the opportunity to reclaim their personal time.

Could similar legislation become an antidote to burnout within the UK?

Toxic workplace behaviours and traits (such as pestering leaders, micromanaging and lack of transparency) are a big indicator of burnout in the workplace.

At least 79% of UK employees experience burnout, with around 35% reporting extreme or high levels of burnout, according to Deloitte data.

Half of UK employees say they’ve experienced at least one characteristic of burnout (feelings of exhaustion, mental distance from their job, or decline in performance at work). 14% say they’ve experienced all three characteristics.

In light of these concerning statistics, the introduction of the right to disconnect in Australia may serve as a potential antidote.

With burnout accounting for a notable percentage of occupational illness cases and impacting employee focus and productivity, establishing boundaries around work-related communication outside of working hours could mitigate the risk of burnout and promote overall wellbeing in the workforce.

Do you believe a ‘right to disconnect’ would be beneficial for UK employees? Let us know in the comments…