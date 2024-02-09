Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Antidote to burnout | Australia enforces right to ignore bosses - should UK do the same?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Australia enforces right to ignore bosses - should UK do the same?

In a bid to protect workers' rights and promote a healthier work-life balance, Australia is set to introduce groundbreaking legislation that grants employees the right to ignore unreasonable calls and messages from their bosses outside of working hours without facing penalties.

This ‘right to disconnect’ provision, part of a larger bill proposed by the federal government, aims to curb unpaid overtime and restore boundaries between work and personal time.

Similar to regulations in countries across the European Union, including France and Spain, this initiative reflects a growing global recognition of the need to address the negative impacts of constant connectivity on employee wellbeing.

With a majority of senators expressing support for the legislation, it is expected to be introduced in parliament imminently.

Employment Minister, Tony Burke, of the ruling centre-left Labor party, emphasised the importance of preventing unpaid overtime through the right to disconnect, asserting that employees should not be penalised for being offline when they are not being paid.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed this sentiment, stating that individuals should not be expected to be available 24/7 without compensation.

Why HR should encourage staff to discuss mental health at work
Read more from us

Time To Talk Day | Why HR should encourage staff to discuss mental health at work

The bill encompasses various provisions aimed at improving working conditions, including clearer pathways from temporary to permanent employment and minimum standards for temporary workers and truck drivers.

Despite widespread support for the legislation, some politicians, employer groups, and corporate leaders have expressed concerns that it could hinder flexible working arrangements and affect competitiveness.

However, proponents argue that the right to disconnect is not a regression to rigid working structures but rather a necessary adjustment to the increasing prevalence of flexible work arrangements.

Fiona Macdonald from the Centre For Future Work emphasised the importance of establishing boundaries in industries where flexible work has proliferated without clear guidelines.

Public reception of the legislation has been largely positive, with many Australians welcoming the opportunity to reclaim their personal time.

Could similar legislation become an antidote to burnout within the UK?

Toxic workplace behaviours and traits (such as pestering leaders, micromanaging and lack of transparency) are a big indicator of burnout in the workplace.

At least 79% of UK employees experience burnout, with around 35% reporting extreme or high levels of burnout, according to Deloitte data.

Read more from us
Lunch breaks are essential, don't lose out on their value

Fending off burnout | Lunch breaks are essential, don't lose out on their value

Half of UK employees say they’ve experienced at least one characteristic of burnout (feelings of exhaustion, mental distance from their job, or decline in performance at work). 14% say they’ve experienced all three characteristics.

In light of these concerning statistics, the introduction of the right to disconnect in Australia may serve as a potential antidote.

With burnout accounting for a notable percentage of occupational illness cases and impacting employee focus and productivity, establishing boundaries around work-related communication outside of working hours could mitigate the risk of burnout and promote overall wellbeing in the workforce.

Do you believe a ‘right to disconnect’ would be beneficial for UK employees? Let us know in the comments…

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Why HR should encourage staff to discuss mental health at work
Time To Talk Day | Why HR should encourage staff to discuss mental health at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Being 'easy to work with' is an undervalued skill - but should it be celebrated?
Soft skills | Being 'easy to work with' is an undervalued skill - but should it be celebrated?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Could Germany prove that a reduced working week is the antidote to financial instability?
Four-day week | Could Germany prove that a reduced working week is the antidote to financial instability?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

The strategy set to define 2024 - and what it means for your business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 9 mins read

'Global-first' | The strategy set to define 2024 - and what it means for your business

Retention set to be 'colossal issue' in 2024 as 3 in 4 firms neglect employee morale
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'The great wellbeing walkout' | Retention set to be 'colossal issue' in 2024 as 3 in 4 firms neglect employee morale

The military-style roleplay that could save your company
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Gaming | The military-style roleplay that could save your company

HR Leader Future Focus: How to keep up with accelerating change in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

HR Leader Future Focus: How to keep up with accelerating change in 2024

People risk mitigation: How to safeguard the workplace in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

People risk mitigation: How to safeguard the workplace in 2024

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?