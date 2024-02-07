You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
1 min read

New podcast | What does financial wellbeing actually mean?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
In this week's episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down with two incredible HR experts to talk about financial wellbeing, and the state of employee finances in 2024.

Joining Kieran is Gethin Nadin, an award winning author who serves as CIO at Zellis, and Jacqui Summons, a prominent Chief People Officer herself, and an NED at Zellis.

The trio delve into the core tenets of financial wellbeing, and assess where organisations are both succeeding in servicing their people, and where there are clear errors taking place.

As always, we hope you enjoy this episode, brought to you alongside our partners at Zellis.

About Zellis

Zellis are the UK and Ireland’s leading provider of payroll and HR solutions. They have over 50 years of heritage and industry experience – and have been ahead of the curve throughout.

Their focus is on delivering successful partnerships with customers, helping to deliver successful business outcomes, provide modern and intuitive digital experiences, and – most importantly – make every employee feel appreciated for the work they do.

