You might also like

In this week's episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down with two incredible HR experts to talk about financial wellbeing, and the state of employee finances in 2024.

Joining Kieran is Gethin Nadin, an award winning author who serves as CIO at Zellis, and Jacqui Summons, a prominent Chief People Officer herself, and an NED at Zellis.

The trio delve into the core tenets of financial wellbeing, and assess where organisations are both succeeding in servicing their people, and where there are clear errors taking place.

As always, we hope you enjoy this episode, brought to you alongside our partners at Zellis.

