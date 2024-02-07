Red Bull boss Christian Horner to face hearing amid claims of 'inappropriate behaviour'

Red Bull are investigating a complaint against their Formula One team boss Christian Horner, with reports suggesting accusations of “"inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature" towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old Brit, who presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 race, is reportedly set to face an internal hearing at the F1 team’s HQ in Milton Keynes this Friday, February 9.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Red Bull would not reveal details of the allegations, but The Times newspaper reported Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, who complained to the team's parent company.

Additionally, The BBC said it understood the complaint related to "inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature".

There was no comment from the team but Horner told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he completely denied the allegations.