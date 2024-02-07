Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

F1 probe | Red Bull boss Christian Horner to face hearing amid claims of 'inappropriate behaviour'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Red Bull boss Christian Horner to face hearing amid claims of 'inappropriate behaviour'

Red Bull are investigating a complaint against their Formula One team boss Christian Horner, with reports suggesting accusations of “"inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature" towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old Brit, who presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 race, is reportedly set to face an internal hearing at the F1 team’s HQ in Milton Keynes this Friday, February 9.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

Read more from us
Lidl boss told employee he wants to sleep with her and her boyfriend

'Workplace banter' | Lidl boss told employee he wants to sleep with her and her boyfriend

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Red Bull would not reveal details of the allegations, but The Times newspaper reported Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, who complained to the team's parent company.

Additionally, The BBC said it understood the complaint related to "inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature".

There was no comment from the team but Horner told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he completely denied the allegations.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Worker sacked after spotting boss on 'unauthorised' holiday... then wins £10k at tribunal
PTO palaver | Worker sacked after spotting boss on 'unauthorised' holiday... then wins £10k at tribunal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Disciplinary delays draining employer time and resources
HR processes | Disciplinary delays draining employer time and resources
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

AstraZeneca wrongly sacked Dr whose mental health impacted behaviour to staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Wellbeing | AstraZeneca wrongly sacked Dr whose mental health impacted behaviour to staff

As Gov mulls reintroducing tribunal fees, how will the plans impact HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Employment Law | As Gov mulls reintroducing tribunal fees, how will the plans impact HR?

The military-style roleplay that could save your company
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Gaming | The military-style roleplay that could save your company

Talent Management Trends: What UK employers should know in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Talent Management Trends: What UK employers should know in 2024

The Ultimate Retention Guide
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Ultimate Retention Guide

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?