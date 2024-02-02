BBC senior employee sacked over offensive Facebook posts

A senior employee at the BBC has been sacked after allegedly sharing racist Facebook posts on their personal account.

Dawn Queva, a senior scheduler and payout planner for BBC Three, reportedly shared various posts attacking Jewish and white people on her Facebook account.

In a post published on the social media site, the scheduler reportedly called Jewish people “subcontinental melanin recessive caucAsians of the Synagogue of Satan”.

Queva also allegedly described white people as “barbaric” and “bloodthirsty,” according to the Telegraph, and labelled the UK as ‘UKKK’ - referring to the Ku Klux Klan.

These posts drew calls for the BBC to take disciplinary action against Queva.

Once informed, the broadcaster shared that this action was taken and she no longer works at the organisation.

Employees, impartiality and social media

Obviously, employees being overtly offensive and discriminatory on social media shouldn’t be tolerated by any employer.

Yet, this story is another example of the BBC navigating how to vet what their staff posts online, or engage with politics outside of work – especially as the organisation needs to uphold a reputation of impartiality.

The BBC has previously found itself embroiled in controversy around its employees posts on personal social media accounts after sports pundit Gary Lineker said the language used by the UK government about immigration was similar to that used by Germany in the 1930s.

After being taken off air initially, Lineker, who is BBC’s highest paid star, was reinstated following public backlash towards the BBC, who has struggled to balance its impartiality with its staff sharing their political opinions on social media.

The controversy that ensued from this event pushed the broadcaster to review its social media guidelines.

The BBC also came under criticism for telling some of its staff to avoid Pride events that might be considered a protest, to maintain impartiality.

The BBC’s Director General Tim Davie released a statement about the company’s social media policy change, saying: “The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on-air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.”