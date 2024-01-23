You might also like

In this week's edition of the HR Grapevine Podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down with Indeed's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Raj Mukherjee, to talk about the fundamentals of the talent market as they stand in 2024.

The pair discuss the challenges facing hiring managers, how candidates are utilising the tools at their disposal when applying for jobs and, of course, the impact that AI is having on the industry.

Mukherjee, a veteran of the industry having worked for Indeed for the better part of eight years, shares his insight for those within recruitment, and offers some vital advice.





