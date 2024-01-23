You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
New podcast | AI and the future of the talent market

AI and the future of the talent market
AI and the future of the talent market

In this week's edition of the HR Grapevine Podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down with Indeed's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Raj Mukherjee, to talk about the fundamentals of the talent market as they stand in 2024.

The pair discuss the challenges facing hiring managers, how candidates are utilising the tools at their disposal when applying for jobs and, of course, the impact that AI is having on the industry.

Mukherjee, a veteran of the industry having worked for Indeed for the better part of eight years, shares his insight for those within recruitment, and offers some vital advice.

About Indeed

Indeed is the #1 job site in the world with over 300M unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, we connect millions of people to new opportunities.

