Lidl increases hourly pay for third time in 12 months

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced a third pay rise in the space of 12 months, a move which will see its 26,000 hourly-paid colleagues have their wages boosted.

From March 1, the discount retailer’s entry level rates will increase from £11.40 to £12.00 outside of the M25, rising to £13.00 with length of service.

Meanwhile, those working within the M25 will see pay rates rise from £12.85 to £13.55, increasing to £13.85 over time. These new entry level rates will be up to 17% higher than the National Minimum Wage being introduced in April.

The move represents an investment of over £37 million and includes increases for salaried colleagues across the business. The firm said the investment follows record trading and market share gains over the Christmas period for Lidl.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB, commented: “Customers are switching to Lidl from every other supermarket, and it’s our colleagues’ commitment and performance that is making this happen. It’s only right, therefore, that we thank them for their incredible work and reward them for their efforts. Investing in our people is vital as we set our sights further on increasing our market share and bringing our high quality, great value products to even more households.”

Stephanie Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl GB, added: “Offering competitive pay and being a great place to work for our colleagues is crucial to our success. This has always been central to our strategy, ever since opening our doors almost 30 years ago. I’m pleased that we are continuing to hold ourselves to our high standards and to reward colleagues with the highest rates of pay in the sector.”

Perks continue for Lidl employees

Lidl’s pay rise announcement follows closely after another recent announcement of improved workplace benefits packages for its employees. On January 1, the business increased its paid Maternity and Adoption Leave, with colleagues now benefiting from over six months of full-pay, up from 14 weeks. The company says the move will not only support parents, but also set a new benchmark for others in the industry to follow.

Lidl also announced that it will be introducing paid leave for those undergoing fertility treatment, entitling colleagues to two full days of paid leave per treatment cycle, with no limit to the number of cycles within which a colleague can avail of the policy.

Meanwhile, recognising the significant impact of pregnancy loss, bosses have also introduced five days of paid leave for anyone affected by pregnancy loss prior to 24 weeks, inclusive of partners.

Alongside its family-focused updates, Lidl expanded its Compassionate Leave policy, increasing paid leave to five days.

At the time of the announcement, Stephanie Rogers, CHRO, said: "We’re deeply committed to supporting our colleagues, not just in their professional lives but also through personal milestones and challenges. Over the past year, we’ve engaged closely with colleagues to see how we can better support those who are balancing work and family life.

“Whilst there is always more to be done, these latest enhancements to our Family Leave policies show our dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace and reinforce our ambition to be a first-choice employer."

Lidl is also in the process of becoming accredited as a menopause friendly employer, following the introduction of various measures, including menopause champions across the business and a menopause community group to support colleagues affected by menopause symptoms.