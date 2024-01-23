HR voted least productive department - do you need to be more involved with your staff?

The UK workforce views HR as the least productive department in their company, according to new research from Ciphr. One in seven (14%) of those surveyed labeled their HR team unproductive or very unproductive, increasing to 19% among middle and lower-level managers.

For some reason, staff think their HR leaders are lazy, or at least that the work they do doesn’t make a difference in their organisation. The explanation for staff feeling this way towards their people practitioners is grounded in multiple reasons. However, the study suggests that the main reasons the UK workforce feels this way are down to a lack of understanding of the roles and responsibilities of HR and a lack of visibility in this department.

Essentially, because staff don’t work with HR on a regular basis, in the same way they might with other departments or roles in an organisation, they have the perception, whether conscious or not, that this department is the least productive out of all departments.

Even though these survey results might make you angry or frustrated – HR has been continuously overlooked and undervalued in recent years – you can hardly blame employees for having this perception. For the average worker, contact with HR is minimal at best.

For example, an employee at their company for a decade might have only come into contact with their HR team during their onboarding process. Or a worker might only reach out to their People Team if dealing with a dispute or issue with someone in their team. In this sense, workers often think of HR as embodying the more traditional responsibilities we associate with the function. As a result, the overarching perception of what HR does is really only a small fraction of what is actually involved.

It’s like when someone asks you what job a person close to you does and you realise you’re unable to answer comprehensively. You might know that your dad has been a Systems Analyst for fifteen years, but explaining to your friends what that actually encompasses probably isn’t something you’d be able to do very easily.

The difference is that for an average person, their dad’s job role doesn’t necessarily impact their work. Whereas the decisions a HR Director makes impact the way employees experience their job in every way. Therefore, alarm bells should go off if employees don’t fully understand what HR does.

This isn’t just so that HR gets the recognition they deserve. A lack of understanding about the responsibilities of HR also tells us that employees don’t understand what they can, or should, go to HR for. And it also tells us that HR is too often an elusive name behind an email.

Ultimately, HR are the people managers, and yet they seemingly aren’t in front of, or interacting with, the people they’re managing. Beyond recognition, getting to know your staff can never be a bad thing. It can help you make better decisions against their needs, and you contribute towards a culture of feedback and response.