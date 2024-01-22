Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

AI slipup | DPD disables chatbot after it labels company 'worst delivery service'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
DPD disables chatbot after it labels company 'worst delivery service'

DPD has disabled its online chatbot after a customer was able to make the Artificial Intelligence (AI) employee swear and criticise the parcel company.

The customer, Ashley Beauchamp, a classical musician based in London, grew frustrated when he couldn’t get more information about his missing IKEA parcel while using the online chatbot feature within DPD’s website.

“It couldn't give me any information about the parcel, it couldn't pass me on to a human, and it couldn't give me the number of their call centre,” Beauchamp told Sky News.

Sharing his conversation with the robot on X, formerly Twitter, Beauchamp gave the AI bot prompts to tell jokes and write poems about how DPD is the “worst delivery company” and an “unreliable” service.

UK firms planning to adopt AI to help employees' mental health
Read more from us

Wellbeing aid | UK firms planning to adopt AI to help employees' mental health

The online post went viral, gaining over 15,000 likes and gaining over a million views in the space of a day.

The customer went on to suggest why his social media post garnered so much attention, explaining that it “really struck a chord with people”.

"These chatbots are supposed to improve our lives, but so often when poorly implemented it just leads to a more frustrating, impersonal experience for the user,” he went on to say.

Consequently, DPD disabled the online function, saying the customer service chatbot had suffered from an error after a system update.

DPD released a statement saying: "We are aware of this and can confirm that it is from a customer service chatbot. In addition to human customer service, we have operated an AI element within the chat successfully for a number of years," the company said in a statement.

"An error occurred after a system update yesterday. The AI element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated."

AI employees and setbacks

Artificial Intelligence is entering the UK workforce in a variety of different ways. This story highlights the potential limitations and setbacks potentially associated with going ‘all in’ with AI in the workplace.

HR's role in ensuring accountability with the ethical use of AI
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Long Read
  • 7 mins read

Artificial Intelligence | HR's role in ensuring accountability with the ethical use of AI

As many companies fully commit to the integration of this technology, there may still be gaps in how it integrates into their business.

Yes, robot employees don’t require training, breaks, annual leave or pay, but with them being an independent piece of technology, they also don’t necessarily have the same level of loyalty or common sense as human employees.

And with the general public becoming increasingly AI-savvy, and fast, the potential of these tools to be manipulated increases.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Getting your employer brand right in 2024
Employee-driven market | Getting your employer brand right in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
UK firms plan to use AI to help employee mental health
Wellbeing aid | UK firms plan to use AI to help employee mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Nearly half of workers frustrated by employers' outdated tech tools
Tech headaches | Nearly half of workers frustrated by employers' outdated tech tools
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

70% of UK staff looking for a new job in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Talent war is raging' | 70% of UK staff looking for a new job in 2024

The military-style roleplay that could save your company
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

Gaming | The military-style roleplay that could save your company

Building the future leaders in your organisation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Succession | Building the future leaders in your organisation

The Skills based future is here. Are you prepared?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Skills based future is here. Are you prepared?

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?