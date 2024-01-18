Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

The Traitors | Working relationships are built on trust, but it's not always guaranteed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Working relationships are built on trust, but it's not always guaranteed

Being thrown together with people you've never met before and expected to trust them straightaway might be the theme of The Traitors, but it's also a strong analogy for the world of work.

As The Traitors carries on its run with the battle between Traitor and Faithful, it might have got you thinking about how we trust others at work, and what we each do to build on that relationship.

From onboarding to away days, working relationships are all about trust, and when that's broken it can be difficult to repair.

Read more from us

Communication & transparency | 1 in 4 employees don't trust their CEO - here's why

Of course, there is  no clear way to know if everyone in your workplace is trustworthy. As an HR professional you may well see it as a big part of your role to manage and help people navigate those trust boundaries, too.

For example, if someone complains about another member of staff, or you hear of the classic 'office gossip', it can often be rooted in a trust issue.

We all enter into a workplace and a role with a certain level of trust - and that's the same for the recruiter, too. They are putting their trust in the new starter, and hoping that they are going to be able to rely on that decision.

There will of course be twists and turns - moments where trust might be stretched, or tested, just like the tricky games in The Traitors. And ultimately, there will always be some people who are the 'Traitor' in your working life. Traditionally, HR has had a tendency to be seen as the 'baddie', the Traitor in many ways. That is changing, for sure, but it might be how you've felt over the years.

The biggest key to building, maintaining trust and building on that with your own colleagues is to be you. No cloaks or hoods (or fringes) to hide behind.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Wellbeing aid | UK firms plan to use AI to help employee mental health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Job satisfaction | Many people don't want to be a manager or CEO and that's OK

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Wellbeing in 2024 | Five key things to tick off your wellbeing to-do list in January

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Talent Management Trends: What UK employers should know in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • View Interactive Example

Elevating Employee Presentations from Offer to Onboarding

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?