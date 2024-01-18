Working relationships are built on trust, but it's not always guaranteed

Being thrown together with people you've never met before and expected to trust them straightaway might be the theme of The Traitors, but it's also a strong analogy for the world of work.

As The Traitors carries on its run with the battle between Traitor and Faithful, it might have got you thinking about how we trust others at work, and what we each do to build on that relationship.

From onboarding to away days, working relationships are all about trust, and when that's broken it can be difficult to repair.

Of course, there is no clear way to know if everyone in your workplace is trustworthy. As an HR professional you may well see it as a big part of your role to manage and help people navigate those trust boundaries, too.

For example, if someone complains about another member of staff, or you hear of the classic 'office gossip', it can often be rooted in a trust issue.

We all enter into a workplace and a role with a certain level of trust - and that's the same for the recruiter, too. They are putting their trust in the new starter, and hoping that they are going to be able to rely on that decision.

There will of course be twists and turns - moments where trust might be stretched, or tested, just like the tricky games in The Traitors. And ultimately, there will always be some people who are the 'Traitor' in your working life. Traditionally, HR has had a tendency to be seen as the 'baddie', the Traitor in many ways. That is changing, for sure, but it might be how you've felt over the years.

The biggest key to building, maintaining trust and building on that with your own colleagues is to be you. No cloaks or hoods (or fringes) to hide behind.