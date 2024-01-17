Many people don't want to be a manager or CEO and that's OK

There was a time when promotion and climbing the career ladder was the be-all and end-all of job progression.

It might seem tongue-in-cheek to say that everyone wished to become a manager, a boss and the CEO before getting their carriage clock and heading happily and proudly into retirement, but that is the learned process for many.

But it seems that in 2024, people are coveting happiness and contentment in a current role over that next rung on the ladder.

Randstad’s latest Work monitor surveyed 27,000 workers in 34 markets across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, and found that that while over half (56%) of workers consider themselves to be ambitious, rising to 69% for Gen Z, still 47% of workers are not focused on progression at all, and the same proportion are willing to stay in a role that they like, even if there’s no room to progress or develop. Meanwhile, a third (34%) of workers never want to take on any managerial roles.

What, nobody wants to be a manager?

The thing is, it's not the big goal for everyone anymore - and that's OK. Not everybody wants to lead or to be 'in charge' of other people. For many, in fact, managerial roles and the perceived pressures of promotion (even with salary increase) are downright scary.

In a world where a growing emphasis is placed on wellbeing, many people are turning this on themselves and looking at work/life balance as very much a balance - where they don't see work progression and promotion as the only measure of their success.

There is a rising trend for people to share their job reality on social media, and #worktok, and we're all familiar with trends such as snail girl. But going slow isn't necessarily about working less, and for many doing the job they were hired to do, and doing it well, is enough. It's arguable that the opposite is true, that is to say, that people who choose not to place all their 'success' eggs in one basket are more balanced and focused on the bigger things in life.

As an HR leader, or manager, you may well feel the same - and it might seem strange to be happy just as you are. If you're not ambitious in the traditional sense, are you therefore also purposeless, and void of any sense of self-worth? The goal might be to do your best in the role you're in, and to excel at that, with purpose in other areas of your life such as volunteering or family.

Be aware, too, that just because someone doesn't want to be the boss, it doesn't mean they don't want to learn, grow, thrive and develop in the role they're in.

The research indicates that not wanting career progression does not mean employees have no interest in self-improvement, with nearly three quarters (72%) ranking training and development opportunities as important. Meanwhile, nearly a third (29%) would quit a job if they weren’t offered learning and development opportunities to future-proof their skills, such as training on AI.

Don't dismiss those who don't want to be the 'top dog' - or they might find their work happy place elsewhere.