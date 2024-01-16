Why do women fall out of love with their workplace faster?

A new study from the Journal of the Association for Psychological Science has found that women fall out of love faster than men in romantic, heterosexual relationships.

The research found there are various reasons why women experience a decrease in feelings of love over men. Having stronger feelings at the beginning of a relationship - meaning there is a sharper descend into territory of lesser feelings, being stuck with household chores, and carrying the ‘burden’ of being the primary caregiver are all reasons women fall out of love faster.

But how does this apply to the professional world?

During the Great Resignation, which saw employees voluntarily leaving their jobs en masse, a report from Lean In and McKinsey found that 29% of women thought about leaving their jobs, reducing their hours, taking a less demanding job or leaving the workforce altogether – compared to 22% of their male counterparts.

Looking for more

Seemingly, women are more likely to fall out of love with their employer almost as much as they are with a romantic partner. The reasons women want to leave their job could be the very reasons they fall out of love faster with their partner.

Women typically have the dual responsibility of having a full-time job in the public sphere and a full-time job in the private sphere – housework and childcaring. This could be the reason why women over men want to leave their jobs, as the burden of these professional and societal roles gets too much.

Yet, I feel the explanation for female desires to leave a job goes beyond this. Yes, it might be because of an inability to balance work and home responsibilities. But I feel that it’s more likely to do with the obstacles women face in the working world, such as barriers to entry and a gender pay gap.

After relentlessly putting in the work and not necessarily seeing the same outcomes as male peers, it’s no surprise female professionals are falling out of love with their employers. Therefore, just like in a romantic relationship, it’s up to employers to continue ‘woo-ing’ their female employees – even many years down the line of their employment.

And no, this doesn’t have to mean spicing up the relationship with hot dates or gifts. Instead, it means focusing on the specific barriers to progression faced by women in the professional world that are preventing them from being fully engaged at work.

If a female professional is having a wondering eye years down the line of their employment, it may have nothing to do with their gender, but it could also have everything to do with it. Therefore, being aware of this when constructing your employee experience and engagement strategy could be the difference between this talent staying or leaving your organisation.