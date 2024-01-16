Was BrewDog's James Watt right to slash living wage pay?

Last week, Scottish-based alcoholic beverage giant BrewDog announced that it would no longer pay its employees the real living wage, despite having done so since 2015. Instead, new hires will be offered the national minimum wage of £11.44 an hour, which is below the £12 cost of living-based rate.

Headlines, including those here at HR Grapevine, noted the significant discourse around the move, with Bryan Simpson, Hospitality Organiser of the union Unite, saying that, “to withdraw the real living wage now, during the most acute cost of living crisis in a generation is outrageous”.

Yes, from an HR perspective, removing an obviously much-lauded benefit from staff such as this is at the very least, an employer brand disaster. BrewDog has historically relied on what it considers to be an exemplary host of rewards and benefits to lure prospective candidates in what is an incredibly challenging market.

What’s more, BrewDog recently suffered an unpleasant employer-branding disaster due to the formation of ‘Punks with Purpose’, an advocacy group of former BrewDog personnel, created to criticise internal decision making and what the group calls its ‘toxic’ culture.

"This real-terms pay cut for hard-working front-line staff proves there is no principle too dearly held for them to abandon and is directly opposed to BrewDog's previous claim that their 'crew are their most important resource,” a statement from Punks with Purpose said, of the recent move.

However, the ever-vocal founder of BrewDog, James Watt, recently took to LinkedIn to share his reasons for the decision, and defend the company against what he called a ‘media storm’ of recent press coverage.

“Business is incredibly hard, especially when the UK economy is in such poor health, and sometimes you have to make incredibly difficult decisions,” he noted in the post.

“I would love nothing more than to give everyone in our business a huge pay increase, but we simply have to balance our books, offer fair value to our customers and ensure the long-term viability of our business. And ultimately, protect jobs,” the post went on to say.

As critics and advocates continue to battle it out over the leadership of the highly-divisive company, we’re asking, was BrewDog right to make this move?

Firstly, there’s vital context here, the most important of which is the state of crisis that the pub and bar industry is currently experiencing. As Watt notes, more bars and restaurants closed in 2023 than any other year on record.

Due largely to the cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, pubs closed at a rate of two per day across England and Wales, in the second half of 2023. And, the number of closures has risen by 50 per cent from 153 during three months prior.

Secondly, BrewDog itself is not a financially stable company. Whilst its seen massive global expansion in recent years, in June it announced that it was currently running at a £24million operational loss. This is not all disaster, revenue grew by 13% on the previous year, but for various reasons, the company is still far from the green.

So, in a time when companies are shedding staff at a rate of knots, and in an incredibly challenging industry, it may well be the case that BrewDog was forced to make a decision that unfortunately did indeed impact the financial wellbeing of its staff.

In a challenging market, if the choice is between offloading staff, or revising pay, which would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.