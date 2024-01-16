The award proves that there is plenty to gain from working with 'older' employees

Are you a so-called older worker? If so, do you often feel pigeon holed or overlooked when it comes to promotion, advice or accolades at work?

You might want to take comfort from the latest win at the Emmy's - Sir Elton John has won an Emmy for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, in the outstanding variety special category. Scooping the award means that Sir Elton is now an 'EGOT' - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winner. It's a huge accolade. And shows us that it's never 'over' for the so-called 'older' generation. He's only the 19th person to be able to say he is an EGOT, and, at 76, that's flying the flag for the 'older worker'.

For context, older workers are deemed to be those 40+. Quite some way from the 70s of Elton. Therein lies the first misconception when it comes to dismissing 'older' workers. If anyone over 40 is deemed to be irrelevant, that in itself shows a workplace culture that might need some change. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world,” John said in a statement after the win.

Older workers bring experience that often can't be taught - for example, those in the 40+ age bracket will understand how business worked pre-internet and pre social media. Yes they may joke about the 'good old days' but the lessons learned when research and contacts were harder won are often those that the whole company can learn from.

Those oldies are also often keener to learn - they're people who know they've 'been there, done that' but they also see that there is a lot more to add to their career and experience as they shift into those older years.

Menopause plays a part in this, too. For older women, the shift in mind and body when peri-menopause and menopause come means they can face uncertainty and even quit their job. Showing older women in this position that they are valued is key to retaining those women in leadership roles.

As an HR professional, it is wise not to over look the 'elders' - either for promotion, for special projects or when hiring. You only need to look to the crowd at Glastonbury 2023 when Sir Elton played, as testament to the potential popularity of an older staff member.

Elton's win is also a lesson in goal setting - and focusing on goals even if they seem out of reach or perhaps too far from reach. If you're an 'older worker' it might be time to revisit your own goals and see what 2024 could bring you.