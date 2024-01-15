The PR stunt that's now generating genuine conversations about staff wellbeing

'Blue Monday' is upon us. Many a column inch is dedicated to this day every year and, although the concept of “most depressing day of the year” isn't exactly hard science, the concept of Blue Monday is sparking the right conversations.

The term was coined by Psychologist and Life Coach, Cliff Arnall in 2004, who purportedly created a “formula” for what he deemed the “most depressing day of the year” on behalf of travel agency Sky Travel. The firm then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals.

The idea that one day of the year – specifically the start of the third week of January - is the most depressing day of the year is now widely considered as pseudoscience. Nevertheless, statistics consistently point towards low levels of wellbeing in the first month of the new year.

In fact, one in five (22%) employees will feel disengaged in the workplace this January, according to new research from MetLife UK.

And it’s not hard to see why. January is a cold, dark wintery month at best, and for many, this third week of the year is naturally the period when reality starts to sink back in, after a Christmas and New Year break.

Employees will have a myriad of personal and professional concerns on their mind – whether it’s rocketing credit card bills after festive spending, the cost-of-living crisis or concerns about job security as a recession looms or, in many cases, all of the above.

But is too much emphasis being placed on just one day? Shouldn’t employers be aware that the whole month leaves many feeling disengaged with their job?

Although January is cited as the time of year when employees feel most disengaged with work, it’s not the only month. MetLife’s research found that December was a contender for more than one in ten (12%) employees. Just 11% said they never feel disconnected with work.

The beginning of the year (15%), followed by the weather (14%), and work typically being slower (11%) are among the reasons why employees feel this way. Coming back from a holiday/having time off (10%) and having less money were also factors (9%).

Feeling disengaged combined with January being commonly known as the most depressing month of year is impacting people’s mental health.

Almost one in five (18%) say feeling this way makes them unhappy. One in seven (15%) say it makes them feel stressed, whilst almost the same number (13%) confirm it affects their mental health. Worryingly, one in ten (11%) say it makes them feel depressed, and almost the same number (10%) feel anxious.

When asked what support employees want from their employer, almost three in ten (29%) would like a pay rise or bonus, whilst a quarter (23%) would like paid time off. One in five (20%) would like mental health support, one in ten (10%) would benefit from wellbeing classes, and almost the same number (8%) from counselling.

Focus on wellbeing and engagement should be year-round

Adrian Matthews, Head of Employee Benefits at MetLife UK said: “Feeling disengaged with the workplace at some point throughout the year is normal. But while January can be difficult, it is a mistake for employers and managers to focus on just one month each year. And even more so, put any emphasis on a just one day! Blue Monday was suggested nearly 25-years ago – but we’re unsure if it still rings true. So, employees need to support staff throughout the year, and it’s vital that employers have robust health and wellbeing policies and benefits in place year-round.

“We undertook this research to understand why – but more importantly how employers can support their workforce and keep them engaged with, and in work. We know that cases of staff stress, anxiety, and depression spike in the winter months, so having effective and varied communication deployed regularly to staff is the best way to help maintain engagement, productivity, and overall happiness at work for all.”

Supporting employees doesn’t require ‘grand gestures’

As Pete Cooper, Director of People Partners & DEI at Personio, points out: “Blue Monday supposedly marks the saddest workday of the year. But whether or not this is truly the case, our latest research finds that over one-fifth (27%) of employees are entering the new year already feeling unmotivated, and 16% are experiencing low productivity. Blue Monday or not - the data provides clear evidence of a UK employee engagement and productivity problem.

“There are simple steps employers can take to tackle this - and it doesn’t always require grand gestures or policies with bells and whistles. In fact, a little appreciation from management can go a long way. Our research found that over one-third (42%) of employees simply cited positive feedback and appreciation of the work they do as a key factor in driving their motivation and productivity.

“Blue Monday is just another day of the year. Now and for the rest of 2024, employers must ensure they’re recognising employee achievements and valuing hard work in order to improve staff happiness and productivity to drive business success.”

What can employers do to help workers through January and beyond?

There are lots of things employers can do to make these wintery work days much less blue. To support them, experts at WorkNest, the employment law and HR consultancy firm, have provided HR Grapevine with a series of top tips for employers to help their staff get through the month of January.

1. Engage employees

Communicate plans for the organisation for the year ahead and empower employees to feel an integral part of these. Take a personalised approach by taking time to discuss individual plans with employees, including some short-term goals, which will motivate them in the immediate term and help get their 2024 off to a flying start.

2. Celebrate previous successes

Taking a look back at the achievements of the previous year can be a powerful tool in motivating employees and boosting morale throughout January. Recognising the successes can reinforce a sense of purpose and continuity, strengthens team bonds and sets benchmarks for the coming year. This act of reflection can set the tone for the year ahead and inspire employees to aim for the same in 2024.

3. Practice sensitivity

Use this time of year to check in with your employees. Some people may have more deep-rooted problems than just feeling a little fed-up because it’s January. It’s important to keep alert to the signs that someone is suffering, encourage them to talk, and signpost them to mental health first aiders or external support and counselling services.

4. Lead by example

It is inevitable that some managers, HR professionals, or organisation leaders can suffer from the January blues themselves, which can make it especially challenging when encouraging their employees to remain upbeat. But if they can endeavour to set a positive tone in the workplace, it can in turn help them to feel more positive too.

5. It’s the small things

January is an ideal time to introduce some little changes that can have an uplifting impact on the work environment. Invite employees to make suggestions - these don’t need to be costly – it could be laying on some healthy snacks in the staff room or offering a care package to remote workers.

6. Encourage healthy habits

Use Blue Monday as a prompt to focus on wider employee wellbeing. Support staff with their wellness and exercise goals – for example, ensuring they take regular breaks away from their desks and encouraging employees to get out into the fresh air at lunchtime.

7. Plan that holiday

Employers should ensure that holiday calendars are up and running and employees are clear about their entitlements for the year ahead. It’s a good time to remind employees about holiday request procedures as well as absence policies to minimise unauthorised time off.