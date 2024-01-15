Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Climate and ESG | A company's impact on the environment isn't solely the responsibility of employees

A company's impact on the environment isn't solely the responsibility of employees

Climate change is important to all companies - and many will have policy and practices in place to try and do 'their bit'.

As someone working in HR, it may well be that you have been part of that policy and implementation, as well as someone who champions ESG (Environmental, social and governance) at your company.

Many companies, of course, are vocal about the changes they make or strive to make when it comes to ESG. For example, slapping that B Corp status on all your email signatures, and your website, or celebrating on social media when you create an initiative that does something positive for the environment.

And that's all great!

But there is a fine line between your work and the work you expect your employees to do - and it's important to tread it carefully.

From net zero to B Corp status, this is why climate change is an HR issue
COP28 & HR | From net zero to B Corp status, this is why climate change is an HR issue

Take, for example, recent efforts at Vivienne Westwood where staff are being asked to work from home on most days of the week - working two in the office in Battersea - in order to drive energy-efficiency.

This will be a two-pronged approach, for sure. One, the energy used to heat and run the office itself, as well as the carbon footprint of those travelling in, whether by train, bus or car.

Westwood herself - who died in 2022 - was a vocal campaigner for the environment, and encouraged people to buy less, rotate outfits and even drove a talk 

Now, the company is building on that, and, In company filings, the company stated: "We have implemented hybrid working, with staff working from home three days a week. "The brand voice is used to raise awareness of the environmental impact of overconsumption urging people to buy less and buy better quality items."

However, there's one sticking point that leaders and HR can learn from: Staff still need to power their own homes. There will still be heating, boilers, heaters going on in all those staff homes. And they'll be paying to do so, we assume. Now, the move isn't the only thing the company has done to make climate-friendly change. In fact, there have been moves towards plastic-free packaging, as well as taking energy from renewable sources and installing new LED lights.

But is it fair to ask staff to turn on their own lights to carry on that crusade? If you are striving to be more eco-friendly, it's time to be sure that you are doing your bit before you ask your staff to do theirs.

