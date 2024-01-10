Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
4 mins read

Communication & transparency | 1 in 4 employees don't trust their CEO - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 4 employees don't trust their CEO - here's why

More than one quarter of employees don’t trust their CEO to be honest and transparent, with a similar number of staff feeling the same way about their firm’s senior leaders, new research has found.

The study found that over one quarter (26%) of employees in the UK do not trust their CEO to be open, while 24% do not trust their senior leadership to do the same.

Personio, Europe’s leading HR software company for small and mid-sized businesses, surveyed 2,000 employees in the UK, finding that transparency and employer-employee communication are pivotal to a positive employee experience and trust in the workplace.

Employees do not feel listened to

The research finds that feeling unheard by leadership could be fuelling employees’ distrust. Over a quarter (28%) of employees surveyed say that they are not given a chance to share feedback to leadership on their experiences. Meanwhile, less than half (46%) of employees feel that leadership in their organisation actually listens and acts on any feedback when given from staff.

Watch more from us

Productivity | Employee monitoring: A dystopia of distrust and discontent

Pete Cooper, Director of People Partners & Analytics at Personio, says: “Trust in leadership is fundamental to creating a culture where people feel invested in a company’s growth and success - and listening to employees is key to building this trust. Providing opportunities for employees to give regular feedback, for example through surveys and pulse polls, is an important way to engage employees. But it needs to be a two way conversation, and leadership needs to communicate with employees to show that feedback is being listened to and taken seriously.”

More reward and progression transparency could improve the employee experience

In a difficult economy, reward and progression transparency has become more of a focus for employees. 61% do not feel that their current level of pay and remuneration has kept pace with inflation and the cost of living, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that over half (56%) of employees are more likely to discuss their pay with colleagues because of these factors.

Staff are harming their employers - what should HR do?
Looking for more

Sabotaging rises | Staff are harming their employers - what should HR do?

The data suggests that transparency around pay and other factors, including rewards and promotions, could drive improved performance. 63% of employees say that they would be more motivated to work for a promotion if they had more clarity on their potential pay and remuneration. Meanwhile, a third (33%) would be motivated to work harder or be more productive by knowing they have the opportunity for a promotion, pay rise or bonus within the next year. Beyond the next 12 months, over a quarter (26%) report that a clear timescale or plan for a promotion or pay rise would incentivise them to do the same.

Beyond motivation, the data shows that there is a direct correlation between high levels of transparency in an organisation and employee engagement. The 5% of employees that perceive their organisation to be ‘very transparent’ across several factors (pay at all levels, the results of employee surveys, training budgets and opportunities, and non-salary rewards and compensation) are most likely to report high satisfaction, performance, and, crucially, loyalty compared to other employees surveyed. 91% of these employees report high productivity and motivation at work.

Cooper continues: “With the cost of living putting immense pressure on people’s finances, it’s important for businesses to recognise the influence that pay, and transparency around pay, will be having on employee job satisfaction and the overall employee experience. While it’s not always practical to raise pay, implementing regular performance reviews, giving timelines for progression, and ensuring people understand their total rewards package beyond their base salary, will help to provide employees with reassurance and motivation. Ultimately this will also build trust and improve overall employee engagement.”

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Bank manager was unfairly sacked after using the N-word during racism training session
£490k payout | Bank manager was unfairly sacked after using the N-word during racism training session
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Pontins staff reportedly let go via text after sudden park closure
Communicating change | Pontins staff reportedly let go via text after sudden park closure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Ex-BP chief pays heavy price for failing to disclose workplace relationships
£32m scandal | Ex-BP chief pays heavy price for failing to disclose workplace relationships
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Social worker wins discrimination case over online gender debate
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Landmark victory' | Social worker wins discrimination case over online gender debate

Employee fraud likely to rise in 2024 - how can you prevent it?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Sabotage & betrayal | Employee fraud likely to rise in 2024 - how can you prevent it?

How the apprenticeship levy can supercharge digital and data capability
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

How the apprenticeship levy can supercharge digital and data capability

Elevating Employee Presentations from Offer to Onboarding
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • View Interactive Example

Elevating Employee Presentations from Offer to Onboarding

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?