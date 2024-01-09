Top bosses earn more in three days than UK workforce - a stark reminder

Now we've taken our Christmas decorations down and say goodbye to the festive period, we usher in the frosty weather, alcohol abstinence, and minimal sunlight associated with January.

Just as these occurrences happen every year, so too does the revealing of stats telling us how the UK’s richest bosses have earned more than all of us only three working days into the year. Like clockwork, we hear how FTSE 100 execs earn more than the UK average salary – £35,000 – before many of us have even had a chance to turn off our ‘out of office’ message.

Research from the thinktank High Pay Centre, which campaigns for fairer pay for workers, found that the pay of FTSE 100 CEOs overtook that of the average worker by lunchtime on the 4th January. Leaders from FTSE 350 companies can expect to make that of the average worker on the 10th January.

What’s striking about these facts is that for many of us mere mortals who were unthrifty over Christmas, January is a time when money – or lack thereof – is at its most prominent in our minds. This, coupled with the shock-factor of the UK’s 1% making more than we will earn in a year in a matter of days, makes these statistics as surprising as they were even the previous year.

But does it really matter? Everyone knows the UK’s wealthiest bosses earn an eyewatering amount more than the average worker. And announcing this, potentially unsurprising news, could be doing more harm than good.

From an HR perspective, these figures, which come out every year, highlight the contrast between the financial situations of average workers and those at the top of the business world. It isn’t necessarily practical to get angry at such a gross representation of inequality.

Instead, HR can use this reality as a reminder to consider more interesting and creative ways of solving the issues around financial wellbeing faced by their staff. Solving financial wellbeing problems doesn’t only have to centre around increasing salaries. As an employer, you can reconsider where your money is currently going in the support and perks you currently offer your staff.

Regularly opening up avenues of communication between you and your workforce will give them opportunities to tell you what they need. In this sense, you don’t have to have all the answers – you can give your workforce surveys or feedback opportunities to communicate this to you.

For example, research from the end of last year found that 83% of the UK workforce would have preferred an end of year bonus over a Christmas party with colleagues. This information isn’t something an employer would necessarily know about their workforce without asking them.

Ultimately, paying attention to this type of information, and giving your staff what they want as opposed to what you think they want, can have a major positive impact on their overall wellbeing. For employers, this doesn’t have to cost anything. Rather, it could mean taking funds away from things that aren’t serving workers and ushering them towards things that could improve their financial, and overall, wellbeing.