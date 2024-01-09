Lunch breaks are essential, don't lose out on their value

In the relentless pursuit of productivity and performance, it's easy for organisations to overlook a simple yet crucial aspect of their employees' wellbeing - lunch breaks.

As an HR practitioner at the forefront of cultivating a healthy workplace culture, it’s your job to encourage and support regular breaks during the workday. The positive impacts extend far beyond individual health, influencing overall workplace satisfaction, collaboration, and sustained productivity.

It's clear that hardworking and dedicated teams are undoubtedly a fundamental asset to your business, but when employees forego regular breaks, it takes a toll on the mental and physical health of your staff, eventually impacting their overall performance. Lunch breaks, in particular, play a pivotal role in resetting focus, relieving stress, and creating opportunities for socialisation.

You may believe that, given the universal structure of a working day punctuated by a chance to take a step away in the middle of the day, it’s not really HR’s job to remind workers of their right to take a break, yet that couldn’t be further from the truth. A recent report from Just Eat for Business revealed that over a third of workers are now opting to skip their lunch breaks, likely due to the hectic nature of the workplace.

And it’s not just those lower down the seniority structure; business owners and those in C-suite positions proved to be the most likely to skip more breaks now at 44%, while one in ten at the same level report not taking any lunch breaks at all.

For professionals at all levels, the lunch break is an opportunity for employees to reset their minds and bodies. Taking a step back, engaging in activities unrelated to work, and nourishing the body contribute to a more focused and relaxed workforce.

And it's not merely about the duration of the break but how it is utilised. Encouraging employees to spend their lunch breaks on activities that truly unwind them—whether it's enjoying a meal, hydrating, or taking a walk—results in a workforce that returns to their tasks with renewed mental clarity and concentration.

The consequences of sustained stress are detrimental to both individuals and organisations. By advocating for lunch breaks, HR can play a pivotal role in preventing burnout, fostering a happier, more focused workforce deeply engaged in their work.

Creating opportunities for socialising

Lunch breaks provide more than just a chance to eat. When in an office environment, they create invaluable opportunities for employees to socialise and build stronger bonds. In an era where remote work and digital communication dominate, face-to-face interactions become increasingly precious. Teams that collaborate in the office all day can use lunch breaks to connect with colleagues from other departments, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

HR practitioners can contribute to this by ensuring there are comfortable spaces, such as dedicated break rooms or outdoor areas, where employees can gather and socialise. By nurturing a culture that values interpersonal connections, HR sets the stage for enhanced collaboration and teamwork, driving long-term success for the organisation.

How HR can lead the change

To instil a lunch break culture within your organisation, consider taking these few steps:

Lead by example - demonstrate the importance of lunch breaks by taking them yourself. When employees see HR prioritising wellbeing, they are more likely to feel empowered to do the same.

Open dialogue - facilitate discussions about the benefits of lunch breaks. Share information through newsletters or conduct department-wide meetings to emphasise the positive impacts on performance and wellbeing.

Looking for more

Revitalise break spaces - invest in creating inviting break spaces with ample seating, calming colour schemes and essential appliances. In the age of hybrid-working, utilising these key spaces for communication and collaboration is key.

In a period of rampant burnout, fostering a culture of wellbeing goes hand in hand with driving organisational success. Lunch breaks are not a luxury, but a strategic investment in employee wellness, job satisfaction and sustained productivity. By actively promoting and supporting these breaks, HR can become a catalyst for positive change, contributing to a workplace where employees thrive both personally and professionally. It's time for HR to champion lunch breaks.