Listening to staff is imperative, whatever your level of leadership

Back in the 90s, a scandal rocked the world of many sub postmasters, people who ran post offices within shops or other businesses on behalf of the post office. The scandal covers the years between 1999 and 2015 - so why's it suddenly hit the headlines so hard?

Well, the story, which has actually been in the news for many years, has now come to the public's attention in a huge way, thanks to an ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The drama follows the stories of a selection of sub post masters who fought against claims they were stealing from The Post Office when in fact it was faulty software in the Horizon system.

It's a David vs Goliath story. A tale of the smaller-voices tackling the big voices, of the solopreneur 'daring' to react to charges they believed were unfair, against huge odds. The Sub-postmasters are led by Alan Bates, who was also accused of theft himself.

Now, as the government becomes deeply involved in discussing the situation, there is a key element in the story for HR to consider: The role of leadership and how those in positions of leadership and seniority listen to, react to and treat those who they might see as 'wrong' or 'complaining'.

Read more from us

What comes to the fore is the idea of one person in a company saying there is an issue, reporting a problem, saying they need help, and another simply rejecting or refusing to believe what they are saying.

Listening is key to a leadership or managerial role. Active listening allows leaders to understand the perspectives, concerns, and emotions of their team members. This understanding builds empathy, which is crucial for creating a positive and supportive work environment.

There's one thing that goes through the mind when watching the programme and listening to podcasts or news interviews about the scandal. "Why didn't they listen? Why did they not listen to the idea that the system might be at fault?"

This is a lesson in listening at a high level, but it doesn't have to get to that stage for you to be a better listener. Day-to-day, listen to those who are raising concerns or sharing ideas. There is an old adage that managers should be on mute in meetings, and it's worth considering. Actively listening to team members makes them feel valued and heard and brings a sense of recognition and involvement contributes to higher levels of employee engagement, motivation, and job satisfaction.

It's a key skill that we often think we might be implementing, but it's worth asking yourself, next time you are in a meeting or one on one - "Am I really listening?"

Listening is a two-way street. Leaders who actively listen are also more likely to communicate effectively. They can convey their thoughts and expectations clearly, leading to better understanding and alignment within the team.

It also goes beyond conversations. Listening isn't just about someone speaking and the other person hearing and taking on board what they say. It's about paying attention to feedback in appraisals, to seeing the nuances from staff in meetings, or when they speak about their role or goals.

What could you be doing better to listen to those around you as a leader?