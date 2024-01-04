3 mins read

Transformative tech | 2024 will be the year of multimodal AI for HR - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
2024 will be the year of multimodal AI for HR - here's why

2023 was the year of AI. In just 12 short months, the concept of a fantastical tool capable of completing repetitive administrative tasks in seconds, or scanning dense text and producing digestible summaries went from dream to reality for the average person with an internet connection.

Now the dust has settled on the initial release of predictive AI, many are wondering what the next phase of this technology will look like. The answer is already in motion, with multimodal AI. Get used to hearing this term, it’ll be a key focus in 2024.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Productivity paranoia | WFH monitoring back in spotlight amid high sales of 'mouse jigglers'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

A new era | The Flexible Working Bill - what HR needs to know

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Empowering Sustainable Futures: Why Green Skills Will Impact People-First Business Transformation

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni