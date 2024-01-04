2024 will be the year of multimodal AI for HR - here's why

2023 was the year of AI. In just 12 short months, the concept of a fantastical tool capable of completing repetitive administrative tasks in seconds, or scanning dense text and producing digestible summaries went from dream to reality for the average person with an internet connection.

Now the dust has settled on the initial release of predictive AI, many are wondering what the next phase of this technology will look like. The answer is already in motion, with multimodal AI. Get used to hearing this term, it’ll be a key focus in 2024.