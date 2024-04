If there’s one word that follows January right now, it tends to be ‘blues’.

It’s an oft-used phrase to encompass the back-to-work ‘blues’ as well as that January feeling of ‘meh’ that many people have. January Blues can be beaten, or so we’d all like to think. There's even 'Blue Monday' which falls on January 15th this year - a PR stunt by a travel company which has, of course, gained traction and become a big focus of much wellbeing debate in the early weeks of the year.