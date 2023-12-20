Saying HR is 'strangling the economy' is an attack on workforces

An article in the Telegraph recently criticised the HR function for ‘strangling the economy’, blaming the rise of the department in businesses – transforming from a ‘corporate backwater’ to a ‘powerful force’.

The piece explained that because the new-found focus on HR has hiked up costs in-terms of training, legal disputes and salaries, these were becoming a thorn in the side of businesses, and indeed in the UK economy.

The bureaucracy around employment law, supposed sympathy towards employees taking sick leave, and the function becoming too political – especially in-terms of gender identity and DEI – were all on the chopping block as reasons for the department’s wrong-doing.

I’m sure it comes as no surprise that we don’t agree with this piece. Firstly, to say that HR is having such a negative impact on the internal economy of businesses, so much that it’s influencing the wider economy, is nothing short of a hyperbole.

Looking for more

To think of HR as separate to, or misaligning with, overarching business goals, is a main flaw in this piece. Every decision that HR makes is with the business in-mind.

Yes, this is the people profession. But what makes up a business? People. This is a key concept that is often overlooked, sometimes purposefully, when criticising the HR function. Employees and the business are not only inextricably linked but are the most important element in the functioning of a company.

This is what makes HR not only important, but completely necessary in a business’ success.

It’s clear that the function has gained momentum since the pandemic, which is likely the reason it is gaining so much criticism. Once an after-thought, HR issues are now discussed around boardroom tables, the same tables many HRDs now have a seat at.

Businesses were forced to let their employees work from home and had to consider the impact of the pandemic on their workforce’s mental and physical health. This was all happening against the backdrop of the George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement, which forced firms to reevaluate their DEI processes and the barriers to entry that might have been present in their organisation.

Arguing that considering these things is bad for business is crass. But it also neglects that having healthy and happy employees, from diverse backgrounds, who enjoy working at your organisation, is a proven recipe for business success – many studies back this.

According to Gallup, companies with high employee engagement have a 23% higher profitability than those who do not. In another piece of research from LinkedIn, companies with gender diversity have a 25% higher chance of financially outperforming their peers.

Clearly, the HR profession isn’t a ‘fluffy’ segment of an organisation as the Telegraph article contests, it is an integral aspect of profitability and success. Denying this, only aims to downplay the importance of this function at a time when many businesses are viewing its efforts as a non-essential – you only need to look at the dismissal of major DEI leaders in the past year. This makes this rhetoric somewhat dangerous at a time when HR needs support the most.