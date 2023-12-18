Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Santa shortage | Seasonal workers are often overlooked and unappreciated - is it HR's problem?

He’s as much a part of Christmas as turkey, trees and carols – but Santa is not quite so easy to find, it turns out.

Small business insurance provider Simply Business analysed over 900,000 policies to find that the number of professional Father Christmases has dropped by 33% since last year.

It’s easy to make a joke of it, but the truth is that seasonal work is often seen as temporary, or less ‘serious’ than full-time work.

Behind the lighthearted element to the news there is a more serious element for HR to consider – that is, the decrease in the number of professional Santas might be indicative of broader trends in seasonal employment. Explore whether there are fewer job opportunities for individuals seeking temporary or part-time work during the holidays.

Seasonal employment has traditionally served as a gateway for individuals to earn extra income while spreading joy during the holidays. The decrease in professional Santas could signify a shift in consumer behaviours, with more people opting for online shopping rather than traditional brick-and-mortar experiences. As malls and event organisers grapple with changing preferences, the demand for festive characters like Santa may be waning.

Are businesses perhaps taking the role of Santa in-house? We see this in general – for example, the role of looking after social media can often fall to someone in a creative team, or the classic 'it's a great opportunity!' line when staff are given extra work to do in line with the busy season.

Yves Schneuwly, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Coople shares that it's about relationships. “Hiring staff to fill a seasonal role such as a Father Christmas or an elf for a Santa’s Grotto can be a challenge in the run up to the holidays," says Schneuwly. "However, it can often become an ongoing relationship between the company and the staff who take on the temporary role - once you have found reliable workers, it makes sense to build up so-called favourite pools, as we do at Coople, to potentially employ them in other roles or invite them back the following year. By then, they will have already undergone the essential training and have an understanding of the company’s needs.

“Many people who work on a part-time basis take on seasonal work like this - you’ll find plenty of the Santas and elves at grottos this Christmas also work as performers and actors, or might also take on temporary work throughout the year as entertainers at children’s parties. The aftermath of the Covid pandemic may be one of the reasons why it can be harder to find temporary workers in the creative industries, as many people have had to take on other work due to declining opportunities.”

Seasonal and temp workers might be just that - temporary - but the impact they have on your business is huge. They might not be Santa, but they're still key stars of the seasonal show.

