Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Under full attack' | CEO of world's largest HR association says DEI will 'reset' in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO of world's largest HR association says DEI will 'reset' in 2024

The president of the Society for Human Resource Management has said that 2024 is set to be the year diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts within companies will “come under full attack”.

Johnny C Taylor Jr, the president and CEO of the world’s largest HR association, recently told reporters that as public discourse around the George Floyd murder fades, organisations are likely to disregard DEI efforts in the new year.

Taylor suggested that the overturn of diversity policies could be much like that seen in the environmental, social, governance (ESG) space and 2024 is likely to be a “reset moment” for DEI.

Former diversity manager admits stealing millions from the company to fund lavish lifestyle
Read more from us

Facebook fraud | Former diversity manager admits stealing millions from the company to fund lavish lifestyle

However, the HR leader also said this ‘reset’ could offer an opportunity for firms to rethink their approach to ensuring long-term DEI success. He said: “We’re three years after what happened in 2020, and we think it’s time to say, ‘Did that work’ and make certain adjustments to our approach to diversity,” he said. “Having different experiences, perspectives and people will ultimately yield a better result. But it’s how you get to [that] ... how does this all work out?”

Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts became a focal point for businesses in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, and firms across the world pledged to tackle racism in their organisation.

This is largely down to increased economic pressures faced by firms, which has given rise to dwindling resources. As a result, many firms have cut back on their diversity and inclusion endeavours.

This news arises as Elon Musk wrote on X (previously Twitter) over the weekend that “DEI must DIE”.

The fashion retailer ASOS also recently announced it would be scrapping diversity targets as incentives for executives in the company to achieve bonuses, further cementing growing attitudes to DEI as dispensable.

Corporate DEI in 2024

Earlier this year, diversity officers from major production studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix were all let go of or lost.

These moves were some of the first indications that companies are set to neglect areas of the business they feel are a ‘nice to have’ as opposed as a ‘need to have’, not viewing DEI as vital to business success.

Looking for more

Recruitment | How can you diversify the talent pool you tap into?

However, spectators have criticised the move to cut back on these efforts, calling earlier commitment to diversity as performative, saying that companies scaling back hints at these actions wrongly being seen as non-essential.

As many large organisations are overtly showing themselves moving away from DEI efforts, Taylor may be correct in stating that this is likely to gain more momentum in the new year.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Former diversity manager admits stealing millions from the company to fund lavish lifestyle
Facebook fraud | Former diversity manager admits stealing millions from the company to fund lavish lifestyle
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Here's what you need to consider when tackling systemic bias
Five key factors | Here's what you need to consider when tackling systemic bias
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Trans worker loses discrimination case over pronouns confusion
'Andy or Mandie' | Trans worker loses discrimination case over pronouns confusion
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Spotify's UK director leads by example, taking 6 months paternity leave
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

Parental policy | Spotify's UK director leads by example, taking 6 months paternity leave

How can you diversify the talent pool you tap into?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 3 mins read

Recruitment | How can you diversify the talent pool you tap into?

Why are some leaders so afraid of women taking maternity leave?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Future policy | Why are some leaders so afraid of women taking maternity leave?

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?