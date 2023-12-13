Sadiq Khan calls for research into the impact of night shifts - is AI the solution?

It’s easy to forget that although most of us are subject to the Ford-created nine-five workday, many UK workers work alternative shifts.

Whether it’s those in the gig economy such as Uber drivers, nightclub bartenders, hospital workers, or TFL employees, night shift workers span across a variety of industries, and in many ways are the backbone of a well-functioning society.

At a wellbeing event held in Vauxhall last week, the London Mayor Sadiq Khan heard of the health issues being faced by many employees who work at night. In the UK, 1.3million people work between the hours of six o’clock in the evening and six o’clock in the morning.

The event aligns with research from consultancy firm The Liminal Space, who hosted the occasion, which revealed the negative health consequences working at night can have on the wellbeing of those who do it.

Night workers are 37% more likely to have a heart attack, 44% more likely to have diabetes, and are six times more likely to get a divorce due to their unsociable work hours.

Clearly, working at night can have a significant negative impact on the lives of those who do it. Depending on the profession, not all workers have a choice in the times of day they work. Doctors working in a hospital, for example, must endure night work at certain points in their career whether they like it or not.

You only have to listen to any health-related podcast released in the past two years, to understand the obvious consequences of not getting enough sleep or having disrupted sleep. Even if it’s a trend, awareness of this has been thrust into public-consciousness like nothing else.

Sleeping during the day and being awake at night throws off a human’s circadian rhythm – that's the 24-hour internal clock that everyone has to regulate mood, alertness and sleepiness. This is all dependent on light changes in our environment. Naturally, humans rise with sunlight and sleep with darkness.

This might seem like an obvious thing to point out, but when thinking about the schedule of many of those who work at nighttime, they are quite literally going against this natural cycle to one that is polar opposite. The health consequences of this can be profound, as stressed above.

Khan has called on the government to do more to understand the impact of these hours on night workers – but does it even matter?

It would be misguided to talk about this issue without raising an integral aspect, and solution, to the ‘issue’ of night work – the introduction of artificial intelligence into the workforce. As debates around the fears and consequences of the integration of this technology into the workplace loom, the benefits of it are obvious. AI frees up human time, is more efficient, and in many cases, is safer to use.

This is already happening in many of the industries where nighttime work is necessary. Technology experts say that as driving becomes automated, which may be sooner than we realise, taxi driving as a job role will become redundant altogether. While AI is already being used in the health sector to strengthen the identification of certain illnesses like cancer, much faster and more accurately than a human doctor.