Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

'Targeted campaign of terror' | Employee strapped to a crane at work Christmas party sues boss

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Employee strapped to a crane at work Christmas party sues boss

An employee at a window manufacturing firm has sued his former manager for $60,000 (£31,447) after being hung up, upside-down, on a crane and poked at a Christmas work party.

Steve Yousif, the owner of window manufacturing company Jaden Commercial Windows, has been ordered to pay the fine after a court decided his actions caused distress to, and threatened the safety of, his former employee, Ilyas Elkharraz.

The situation that unfolded at the Melbourne-based company’s 2020 Christmas party was recorded on an attendee’s phone and shared on social media.

The video showed Elkharraz upside-down, strung-up on a crane from the ceiling of a warehouse. Yousif, the employee’s manager, is then seen slapping and poking Elkharraz after taping his legs to the crane.

As the cost-of-living hits Christmas, here's what some firms are doing about it
Looking for more

Bonus vs party | As the cost-of-living hits Christmas, here's what some firms are doing about it

Other party attendees can be heard laughing in the background of the video. Elkharraz said the event gave him nightmares, and that he felt “like a piece of meat” and “like a cow hanging upside down” when his manager started to hit him repeatedly.

Elkharraz, who was 23 years old at the time of the work party, quit his job at the company following the incident and launched a case with the workplace safety watchdog WorkSafe.

The court heard that Yousif bullied Elkharraz for over two years and had frequently belittled him, threatened to fire him, and often intimidated him. He recalled one occasion where his manager had grabbed him by the neck and pushed him to the ground.

The court magistrate, Andrew Sim, described the founder's behaviour as a "targeted campaign of terror".

The court ruled that Yousif was not remorseful and fined him $60,000 (£31,447) with conviction and ordered an extra $6000 (£3144) for WorkSafe’s legal fees.

Behaviour at a Christmas party

Businesses are firmly in the Christmas party territory right now. Although an extreme case, the above story outlines the importance of ensuring festive events stay appropriate and in-line with company policies and the law.

Paul Kelly, head of employment at Blacks Solicitors, says: “The office Christmas party comes round every year yet it’s surprising that many employers, and employees, are still unfamiliar with the basic rules that assure the party can be fun, and most importantly, disaster free.”

Read more from us
Taco Bell employee sues firm after Christmas bash turns into drunken sex party

Lawsuit | Taco Bell employee sues firm after Christmas bash turns into drunken sex party

“Beware of the ‘free bar’. An employer needs to make sure that staff alcohol intake isn’t too extreme or all sorts of problems might arise. Provision should also be made for those members of staff who don’t drink or may be driving to the venue.

“Before the party, it should be made clear that for the party to be fun-filled and stress free, bad behaviour is unacceptable and will be dealt with as a disciplinary issue. Employers should also be prepared to intervene if the merriment starts to get out of hand.”

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

As the cost-of-living hits Christmas, here's how some firms are helping
Bonus vs party | As the cost-of-living hits Christmas, here's how some firms are helping
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What HR really wants as a gift this year - is yours on the list?
'Dear Santa' | What HR really wants as a gift this year - is yours on the list?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Part-time Santa impersonator sues boss for calling him a 'kiddy fiddler'
'Vile and abusive' | Part-time Santa impersonator sues boss for calling him a 'kiddy fiddler'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR worker sues employer for asking him who 'would be in his threesome'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Clearly banter' | HR worker sues employer for asking him who 'would be in his threesome'

Why HR must think about wider business goals every step of the way
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Business mindset | Why HR must think about wider business goals every step of the way

HR can't afford to be 'scared' of AI anymore, it's time to embrace what it can do
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

AI and HR | HR can't afford to be 'scared' of AI anymore, it's time to embrace what it can do

Navigating Difficult Workplace Conversations
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

Navigating Difficult Workplace Conversations

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?