Why are some leaders so afraid of women taking maternity leave?

To hear a business leader speak about avoiding maternity pay or costs is the kind of comment that you might feel belongs more in an 80s or 90s sitcom, at best.

But in a recent meeting at Denbighshire council, this was an all-too-real 2023 moment, as a councillor said that hiring 'older women' would be a way of avoiding the cost of maternity pay (and paying for the maternity cover).

After a discussion around a report on the cost of social care, Cllr Terry Mendies said: ""You are saying that you are recruiting for care workers, that you are recruiting younger staff, and then they are going on maternity leave. So if we have to pay, or the rate payer has to pay, maternity leave for a period of six months, then we've probably got to use agency staff to cover them, and that's an extra cost. So why would you not target the recruitment to be a bit more… a bit more mature people?"

Essentially, don't hire women who might want to have a family.

Leading Through Change: Measuring the Impact of Your Leadership Leadership is no longer confined to a top-down approach where authority alone defines success. Effective leaders must excel in a variety of roles and adapt to diverse situations. They must be agile, capable of addressing immediate issues, and guiding their teams through uncharted territory, all while shaping the organisation's culture and fostering innovation. Download this guide to equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to make a meaningful difference to your organisation and workforce. You will learn: The need to perform and transform

The 4 levels of leadership impact

The key framework for greater leadership impact Show more Show less Download Guide

The first issue of course, is the idea that it is only women's roles that might be covered while a couple start a family. With increased discussion around shared parental leave, the idea that maternity leave is the only outgoing for a company when a woman has a child is becoming outdated in itself.

But there is a deeper issue here - and it's the assumption that hiring a different demographic of person is a solution to the pressures of maternity on companies.

Rather than thinking 'how do we better serve those who want to start families?' (and that's not just once someone is expecting a child, but in the time before that, for example, with fertility leave policy), it seems many leaders are still thinking 'How do we try and spend as little as possible while someone 'goes off' and has a child?'

Lauren Fabianski, Head of Campaigns and Communications at Pregnant Then Screwed says: “54,000 women are kicked out of work every single year after having children, the conscious and unconscious bias that mothers face in the workplace is very real. There is a misperception that maternity leave costs businesses lots of cash - but most of the time, the majority of this leave is paid for by the government through statutory maternity pay. It is illegal to treat mothers any differently for having children, and yet we support over 3,000 legal claims per year through our helpline for discrimination at work. The majority of mothers (77%) are treated negatively when they return to work, and it needs to stop. Women do not become less competent when they have a child, and nonsense like this pushes more mothers out of the workplace.”

As well as being clearly derogatory (which is what the council's member for equalities, Julie Matthews, called the comments by Mendies), the idea that hiring 'older women' is the answer is also very ignorant.

There is, firstly, the assumption that a woman over 40 will not want to try and start a family, or be trying to do so when hired. There's also the assumption that women in that 'older' category want to shift and change roles, rather than being encouraged to thrive - perhaps thanks to menopause awareness and policy - in their current role.

Francesca Steyn, VP Clinical at health app Peppy, which has a focus on menopause, shares: “As we all know, age is a protected characteristic and has no place in evaluating whether someone is right for a job. Likewise, maternity leave is also a right that should be respected no matter what kind of workplace you’re part of. It took decades of campaigning and hard work to enshrine equal access to maternity leave into law, and its protection should be important to all working people.”

Surely better to ask 'how can we support women who may need maternity leave - and their partners' than 'how do we save cash when they aren't there?'